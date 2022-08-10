 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool Must “Bounce Back” Quickly After Opening Week Stumble

James Milner says the Reds can’t take their time getting up to speed following a week one draw with Fulham.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Pre-Season Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool never will have expected to win every game in the 2022-23 season, but starting off by dropping points against newly promoted Fulham in a 2-2 draw also wasn’t a result many would have expected from the title hopefuls.

Two dropped points are the same week one as week thirteen or week thirty-seven, but an opening week stumble can’t help but feel like setting the wrong tone and veteran James Milner says they now need to find their best form quickly.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted first game of the season but it is down to us to rectify that, bounce back, and make sure we hit our levels sooner rather than later,” Milner said. “We have to get the performance to where we want.

“It wasn’t there at the weekend so we have to improve on that. Teams watch us, they know how we want to play, so we have to keep adapting. They are going to keep improving so it’s important we keep adapting and getting better also.”

The second half introduction of new striker signing Darwin Nuñez against Fulham on the weekend showed some of those adaptations the Reds will be looking to make this season and changed the game in favour of favourites Liverpool.

Next up are Crystal Palace, themselves coming off a worse than hoped for result and an opening week defeat at the hands of Arsenal, another side that will likely press Liverpool hard early and punish them if they aren’t at their best.

