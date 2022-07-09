Anfield Road Expansion To Reach “Milestone” Tomorrow

Liverpool’s plan to expand the Anfield Road Stand by approximately 7,000 seats continues a pace, and is due to reach a major milestone tomorrow with the installation of the 300-tonne roof truss.

The expansion, the second during Jurgen Klopp’s glorious reign, will increase capacity to 61,000 rabid Scouse lunatics (and perhaps a few other, less fortunate footy fans as well).

The installation will take place over a 12-hour period on Sunday, July 10th, starting at 8 AM local time. Notably, access to the Hillsborough Memorial will be closed off while they complete this installation.

“The truss lift is always an exciting part of the build program and is a very carefully managed operation,” Paul Cuttill, vice-president of stadium operations said. “As it’s so complex, a lot of prep work has been carried out by our construction partner Buckingham to be ready for Sunday.

“This is a massive milestone in this ambitious project, which is on track to be completed right on time.”

The expansion is due to be completed for the start of the 2023-24 season. It will be yet another feather in the cap for the weirdly derided FSG ownership group.