Darwin Núñez Wins Player of the Year Trophy

Bill Shankly once said that Liverpool exists to win trophies. While we might quibble with this notion — this writer, for instance, enjoys supporting the team even when they’re not one of the two or three best teams on the planet and competing on every front the whole season — but it is certainly emblematic of the mentality that signifies the group of players currently at the club.

Whether fans counts individual trophies among those that the club exists to win will vary, but we know that, for instance, Mohamed Salah cares deeply about collecting the top scorer title every year, and it is likely that his attitude is reflected in the rest of the squad.

As such, it is great news that the club’s record signing has already added to his own personal trophy cabinet, as Darwin Núñez was today awarded the Player of the Season award for his contribution to Benfica’s third place finish in Portugal’s Liga Bwin.

Tragam a , por favor!#LigaPortugal #criatalento #futebolcomtalento #marcaomundo #kickoff pic.twitter.com/r29fRslrww — Liga Portugal (@ligaportugal) July 5, 2022

The Uruguayan had already been given the Golden Boot and a spot on the team of the year, but the league had not yet handed out their ultimate award, and with his fiercest competitor for the prize, Luis Díaz, leaving in the middle of the season, the 23-year old was able to shore up his claim for being the best player in Portugal in 2021-22.

Given the record price tag, expectations are high for the attacker heading into his debut season with the Reds, but he arrives in a well-oiled team that has done a tremendous job of generating high-quality chances for its strikers — to the tune of four golden boots in the past five years, and if Núñez can find his place in the squad, there is every chance he will be pushing Salah for the award in 10 months time.