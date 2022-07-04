Liverpool Confirm 2022-23 Pre-Season Dates

With players who weren’t involved in international football over the summer returning to Liverpool to begin pre-season today at the AXA Training Centre, preparations for the 2022-23 season have officially begun.

Along with that, the club have also confirmed their finalised pre-season schedule, with six games including the Community Shield against Manchester City and a two-game swing through South East Asia on slate.

After spending a week preparing in England, the Reds are set to fly out to Bangkok to face Manchester United on Tuesday, July 12th. They then travel to nearby Singapore to face Crystal Palace on Friday the 15th.

A return to Europe follows with the Reds moving camp to Germany and taking on RB Leipzig on the 21st and then playing Salzburg in Austria on the 27th before heading back to England to take on City and RC Strasbourg.

Liverpool’s 2022 Pre-Season Schedule

Tuesday, July 12th - vs. Manchester United @ Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok - 2PM BST

Friday, July 15th - vs. Crystal Palace @ National Stadium, Singapore - 1:35PM BST

Thursday, July 21st - vs. RB Leipzig @ Red Bull Arena, Leipzig - 6:15PM BST

Wednesday, July 27th - vs. RB Salzburg @ Red Bull Arena, Salzburg - 7PM BST

Saturday, July 30th - vs. Manchester City @ King Power Stadium, Leicester - 5PM BST

Sunday, July 31st - vs. RC Strasbourg @ Anfield - 7:30PM BST