Liverpool Confirm 2022-23 Pre-Season Dates

With players who weren’t involved in international football over the summer returning to Liverpool to begin pre-season today at the AXA Training Centre, preparations for the 2022-23 season have officially begun.
Along with that, the club have also confirmed their finalised pre-season schedule, with six games including the Community Shield against Manchester City and a two-game swing through South East Asia on slate.
After spending a week preparing in England, the Reds are set to fly out to Bangkok to face Manchester United on Tuesday, July 12th. They then travel to nearby Singapore to face Crystal Palace on Friday the 15th.
A return to Europe follows with the Reds moving camp to Germany and taking on RB Leipzig on the 21st and then playing Salzburg in Austria on the 27th before heading back to England to take on City and RC Strasbourg.
