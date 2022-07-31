Trent Alexander-Arnold: “This One Means A Lot”

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened Liverpool’s account of goals in last night’s FA Community Shield game at the King Power Stadium. The Reds went on to win the game 3-1 against Manchester City, and thus earned the first silverware of the 2022-23 season.

And Trent believes that it was the perfect start to the season.

“This one means a lot, to be honest. It’s the third time we’ve been in it and we haven’t been able to win it so far. So that was kind of our motivation going into it”, he said.

“We’ve prepared hard this pre-season, this was our aim. Our season started today.”

New recruit Darwin Nunez finished the trio of goals for the Reds, and Trent is impressed by the forward’s talents.

“He looks lively, very lively. He’s someone who has been brought in to score goals, that kind of player for us, and he’s proven he can do that today”, he said.

He believes that Nunez has the right work ethic, and is working to prove his commitment to the squad’s success.

“A top player. A young player who you can tell is willing to learn. He has bonded well with the lads, everyone has got on well with him. He has come in, got his head down, worked hard so far and knows his position is not just going to be there because we bought him this summer, he’s got to earn it”, said Trent.

And while all the signs have been positive so far, and a trophy has been bagged, there’s no room to get comfortable.

“For us it was a perfect start but it’s a long season and we hope to win trophies along the way.”