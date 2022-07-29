Jordan Henderson on the Reds’ Dressing Room Camraderie

As Liverpool prepare to face Manchester City at the FA Community Shield, Jordan Henderson reflects on the bonds the players have formed. They are important since the Reds will mount another title challenge against well-funded City this season, and the squad will need to have each others’ backs.

“We have pushed each other, challenged each other and the levels we’ve got to have been amazing really. When I think about it, they have probably pipped us to a few more than what we’d have liked”, he said, speaking about the match-up against City.

“But for us it’s just about concentrating on what we can control, and that’s our performances, our results, and hopefully this season we can have another good season again.”

He agrees that this is probably one of the strongest Liverpool squads ever, in terms of talent, but their togetherness and camaraderie have made them stronger.

“The difficult moments you go through together, the good and special moments you go through together, makes you more like brothers really.

“The lads that have come in have settled in really well straight away, which is normal here now with the dressing room that we’ve created. We are very together and hopefully we can show that again this season with the performances on the pitch.”

Another outcome of pre-season has been a beard on James Milner, that Henderson has encouraged.

“I’m happy with it. We need to get a little shape-up going when we get back because it’s a bit untidy, but we’ll get it shaped up, give it a couple more weeks and see if he’s happy or not and see where it goes from there.”