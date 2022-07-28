Liverpool Schedule Aston Villa Friendly After Start of League Season

Liverpool’s final friendly of the month won’t come against Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday, but it’s a little bit hard to call it a pre-season game given it will come 24 hours after the Reds kick off the Premier League season against Fulham.

With a little more than a week to go before their season kicks off on August 6th, it was confirmed today that Jürgen Klopp’s men will take on Aston Villa on Sunday, August 7th in a game that is set to take place behind closed doors.

It will be a chance for any players who didn’t start against Fulham to get at least 60 minutes of running in, essentially extending what has been a shortened pre-season due to scheduling issues surrounding the Qatar World Cup.

A similar situation will be seen this weekend when the Reds play Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturdaybefore taking on Strasbourg a day later, allowing Klopp to give two sets of players a full runout for 60 minutes or more.