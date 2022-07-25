Photos: Liverpool Continue Pre-Season Training in Austria

After exchanging the heat of South-East Asia for a record heat wave in England, Liverpool headed for the relative cool of Saalfelden in the foothills of Austria’s Alps as they prepare for three pre-season games in a week—including the Community Shield against Manchester City—before the Premier League season kicks off August 6th.

It’s a destination the Reds have trained in before, with a visit to Austria and games against Red Bull clubs Salzburg in Austria and Leipzig in Germany having become a regular part of the club’s pre-season preparations under manager Jürgen Klopp. And for many, it’s a pre-season destination that inevitably means pictures of the Reds on bikes.

Grid View Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After they face Salzburg on Wednesday, they’ll head back to England and get a little closer to sea level—though despite being in the mountains, Saalfelden’s elevation of 750 meters or 2,500 feet isn’t exactly oxygen-stealing high elevation, defined as starting at around 2,400 meters or 8,000 feet—for their final two warm-ups of the summer.

A trip to Leicester to take on City in the Community Shield on Saturday will be immediately followed up with a game at Anfield against Strasbourg on Sunday, with players who either didn’t face City or only made a brief appearance in that game expected to be given a chance at a more strenuous workout.