Goalkeeper Harvey Davies Signs Contract Extension

Liverpool FC have announced a contract extension for 18-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Davies this afternoon. The academy prospect, who signed his first professional contract with the club last July, has quickly risen through the youth setup over the past two seasons and appears to be highly valued by the club.

Davies made his first team debut in Liverpool’s preseason match against Crystal Palace in Singapore last week and then featured again against RB Leipzig yesterday. While he’s unlikely to feature much in the senior team when the season kicks off in a few weeks, his inclusion in the preseason camps and trainings point to the promise he’s shown at the youth level thus far.

The Liverpool native joined the LFC Academy as a U9 and has earned minutes at the U-18, U-21, and U-23 levels over the past two seasons. He has also been called up to England’s U-19 national team several times over the past 14 months.

It’s clear from his involvement with the first team this pre-season that LFC management sees something in the youngster, and he’s held his own in his two appearances. If he can continue on his current trajectory, he may be seen as the favorite to inherit the backup keeper position should Caoimhín Kelleher decide to pursue a starting job elsewhere in the next few seasons.