Harvey Elliott Working with Specialist Shooting Coach

Ahead of this campaign, Harvey Elliott set himself a lofty target of 15 to 20 goals for Liverpool FC. I’d be happy with him reaching double figures, but Harvey isn’t messing about. Per Sky Sports, he has been working with specialist shooting coach Scott Chickelday as he aims to improve his tally of 1 goal from 12 appearances last season. For starters, Elliott should play more this season, so that tally should improve.

Chickelday, who manages Billericay Town and also works with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, amongst others, posted some footage of Harvey working on his shooting on the shouty bird app.

What a session with @LFC hotshot Harvey Elliott! The levels in this boy are an absolute joke! Working on finishing in and around the box! Big season ahead shout out to @Playermakertech for getting involved and @BurnhamFC1878 for use of facility #becomeelite pic.twitter.com/nnyUVZHtL3 — Scott Chickelday (@scott_c9) June 30, 2022

Elliott has known Chickelday since he was 9 when the latter coached him for two years at QPR. There is a lot more detail about tailoring individual workouts to the players in the Sky piece, so be sure to check that out. Here’s an individual tidbit about Harv’s shot from the piece.

“Shot choice is important. We try to base a lot of the shot choices on goalkeeper movement so we use goalkeepers when we can. If we can’t, we use a goal screen. We use different angles, different parts of the foot, different parts of the area. “Harvey has got a bit of a wrap shot so we work a lot on that. With Ollie, we work on a lace shot. It is all different types of shots. At the level that they are at, we have to make sure the contact is clean and away from the goalkeeper if possible.

Harvey looked lively and impressive as usual when I saw him in action last week. I’m sure he’s eager to make up for the lost time. Great seeing him back up his talk and put in the work to get where he wants to be.