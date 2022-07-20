Klopp Talk: Harvey Elliott Like “a New Signing”

In the opening weeks of the 2021-22 season, Harvey Elliott looked to have earned himself a place in Liverpool’s best eleven. Given the Reds are one of the consensus best clubs in the world and Elliott was just 18 years of age, that’s no small thing.

However, following a serious ankle injury the focus became rehabilitation and recovery for the young attacking midfielder. Now, heading into a new season, Jürgen Klopp is expecting Elliott to again make the kind of impact he did at the start last year.

“For me, Harvey is a new signing as well,” Klopp told The Athletic when asked about the club’s new arrivals this summer. “He is very young. He came back brilliant, then had a little low, but that is completely normal so I’m really excited.”

For the coming season, most will expect Elliott—along with actual new signing Fabio Carvalho—to compete for minutes behind Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keïta. It’s clear, though, that longer term he’s seen as a key player.

And if he can hit the ground running in 2022 the same way that he did in 2021, it might not be that long to wait. Sooner or later, though, Klopp will expect Elliott to earn a major role in his side, and that’s just what the player is determined to do.

“I’m enjoying my football again and I did a bit more work this summer to ensure I was in the best possible position coming back,” Elliott noted. “I’ve just got to prove myself to the manager and put myself in the best possible position to get minutes.”