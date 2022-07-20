Salah Stars In Rick and Morty Adidas Ad

Mohamed Salah stars in Adidas’ new ad with Adult Swim’s animated duo Rick and Morty for their X Speedportal boots.

The Liverpool FC star appears with Arsenal’s Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema in animated form, and both lend their voices. As part of Rick Sanchez’s “consensual science” experiment to give Morty footballing gifts so he can become a football or soccer star, Salah can be seen doing his one-legged praying goal celebration in a tank, and promises to lend his gifts of dribbling and finishing.

However, it’s Miedema’s voiceover that’s particularly hilarious, as she pledges to give Morty “the power of the striker, and speed with or without the ball, as well as the ability to eat traditional Dutch cuisine”. Specifically, raw herring. It’s a gag that pays off wonderfully later.

You can watch Salah, Miedema, Rick and Morty take on the International Unlicensed Cup on YouTube.