Harvey Elliott Changes His Number For New Season

Harvey Elliott a player who has blossomed under Jürgen Klopp. When Liverpool were fighting across four fronts last season, Elliott proved himself to be an invaluable asset to help rotate the squad and keep the players healthy and injury-free.

The 19-year-old arrived in Liverpool in the summer of 2019 and claimed the No. 67 for his shirt. Now in recognition of his increased importance in the team, the young midfielder is getting an upgrade.

Starting next season, Elliott will be wearing the No. 19 shirt previously worn by the departed Sadio Mané before the winger switched to No. 10.

Elliott acknowledged that link in his interview with the official site, and made us all feel very old at the same time.

“Obviously the number became available, some great players have worn it in the past – the likes of Sadio and the list goes on,” Elliott said.

“I think it was an opportunity to get down the ranks in terms of the numbers, and for me personally it’s a wonderful number. I remember having a Sadio shirt with the number 19 on it as a kid. So to be able to wear it after him, it’s a great pleasure.”

The last time Mané donned the No. 19 shirt during the 2017-18 campaign, Elliott was 15-years-old. Love that for us. Other past Reds’ players who have worn the No. 19 include Ozan Kabak (remember him?), Stewart Downing, Ryan Babel and Fernando Morientes.

Elliott has the opportunity to make the number his own as he works his way up the ranks of Klopp’s squad.