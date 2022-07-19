Photos: Liverpool Continue Pre-Season Training in Record Heat

After dealing with the extreme heat and humidity of Bangkok and Singapore, Liverpool’s players might well have been eager to get back to the relative cool of an English summer as Jürgen Klopp’s men continue to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

They returned, though, just in time for a record heat wave, with cities across the country including Liverpool setting new record highs. Despite the heat, the players were out at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby looking to get their fitness up to the required levels.

Grid View Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Following a brief return to England to train, the Reds head to Germany on Thursday to take on RB Leipzig. They then play Austrian side RB Salzburg next week before taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield and Strasbourg in their final friendly.

On August 6th, the Premier League season kicks off with a trip to London to take on newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage and kick off another campaign where expectations will be for them to again seriously compete for silverware across multiple fronts.