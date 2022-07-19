Liverpool Trio Missing From Training

The Liverpool players and staff have arrived back on Merseyside after their Asian pre-season tour took them to Thailand and Singapore. On Monday the players were at the AXA Training Center to continue training for the fast approaching season.

Pictures were posted on the official site of the usual training ground shenanigans, but some noted the absences of a few important faces: Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Núńez, and Thiago Alcantara.

Thankfully, according to the Liverpool Echo, those three players are not out due to any injury concerns. Instead, they were likely granted extra leave following the Asia excursion because the three were involved with international duty through June.

This is the best time to do it, since Liverpool’s next preseason friendly isn’t until Thursday when they take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena. Another trip to the same arena the following Wednesday, July 27th will be a match between the Reds and Salzburg. From there, it will be a race to the new season which kicks off on August 6th against Fulham.

Núńez, Alcantara, and van Dijk are three important pieces of Klopp’s vision for the team, so keeping them fit and happy is the manager’s number one priority as opening day looms.