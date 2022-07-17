Ibrahima Konate Hopes to be Like Virgil Van Dijk “Or Better” One Day

Ibrahima Konate got called up to play for the France national team for the first time last month, and the 23-year old is now happy to join Liverpool’s pre-season.

“Last season was a great season but the end was not very good for us. This season, we come back with a lot of things and I hope we will do a great thing this season”, he said.

He recalled Liverpool’s end of season parade however, as being a moment of consolation amidst the disappointment of the Champions league.

“At the end, when we arrived in the city… [puffs out cheeks] I was really not ready for that. Oh my God. I will never forget this moment”, he said.

“Maybe yes, one of the best days of my life because how you can do that; in my head I imagined if we [had] won the Champions League…!

“It was a very, very great moment for me and my family and I hope we will enjoy it like that a lot of times with Liverpool.”

Konate looks forward to continuing to learn from experienced defensive mates Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip this season.

“I improved with him because I learn about him, I look how he plays”, he said, speaking about Virgil.

“But not only him, I learn with also Matip and Joe because we play in the same position. Everybody knows Virg is the best defender in the world and I look a lot at how he plays, how he thinks, before the game he knows a lot of players.

“I hope one day I will be like him or better one day. I hope!”