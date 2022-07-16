Trent Alexander-Arnold Missed His Connection With Mohamed Salah

Individually, there is no shortage of praise for the attacking and creative talents of Liverpool’s formidable right-sided duo of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, they are somehow underappreciated as a duo (or rather two of a trio, when including the right sided center mid, as is often the case in Liverpool’s attack).

Since 2017, the two have directly combined for 10 goal contributions, with Trent assisting for 8 of those goals. When the two combine, good things happen, resulting in 8 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss when one player assists the other.

The danger posed by either player in our setup is far greater than the simple and reductive method of pointing to the assists alone. Trent has provided more assists to both Sadio Mané and Diogo Jota, for example.

Opposition defenses must have a Mo and Trent plan for their left side of defense, but even the best plans will open up space for Liverpool’s other talented strikers to work their magic.

With Mo and Trent signed up for several more exciting years to come, reestablishing that connection is vital to Liverpool’s ambitions. And thankfully, the two were back at it again during yesterday’s friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

“[For the second goal], me and Mo linking up on the right side. Just kind of enjoying our football again and getting our connection back [after] a bit of time apart,” Trent remarked to the official club website.

“It was good to link up with the boys again, good to get an assist and good to get the win, which is the most important thing.”

If Liverpool hope to win more silverware this season, Mo and Trent will be two massive pieces to the puzzle.