Andy Robertson Expects a Big Impact from Darwin Núñez at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez only had two days to train with his new teammates before the club’s new signing was asked to press and run hard for 30 minutes in the heat of Bangkok on Tuesday evening.

It showed, with the Uruguay international looking exhausted by the end of the night and manager Jürgen Klopp noting his teammates “nearly killed him” asking him to chase balls down the channels. That’s the point of pre-season, though. Not that you’ll look fully fit from day one, but that you’ll get fit for day one-hundred and beyond.

“He has obviously come in and we haven’t been back for too long,” reflected left back Andy Robertson when asked about the club’s big new signing. “We have to let him settle in, but he’s looked good in training.

“The Brazilian boys and everyone that speaks his language have helped him a lot. I don’t think me and him have had many conversations yet, but that will come. He’s fantastic player, we played against him and he made it really difficult for us, and if he puts in those performances he’ll be a really good player for us.”

On Tuesday, no outfield Liverpool player went more than 30 minutes in the Reds’ first game back ahead of the 2022-23 season, but that will change starting Friday against Crystal Palace in Singapore, with some expected to play as much as 60 minutes.

Afterwards, the team will head back to Europe for games against RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg before returning to England for the Community Shield against Manchester City, a final warm-up against Strasbourg, and then the start of the Premier League season on August 6th.