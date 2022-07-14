Jürgen Klopp on Diogo Jota and Alisson Injury Concerns

After a long and gruelling club season in 2021-22, rather than going on holiday many players were called on to represent their countries at UEFA’s cash-grab Nations League at the start of the summer.

The exhausted players turned in some largely dire and disinterested football, and there were a lot of injuries—including to Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, who has now re-aggravated the hamstring injury he suffered with Portugal.

“Diogo is unlucky,” Klopp said at his press conference ahead of Friday’s pre-season warm-up friendly against Crystal Palace. “He was not involved on Tuesday because of an injury he got at the end of his season.

“Then he trained yesterday and got injured again, so that is not cool but we have to wait for the results. He had further assessment this morning so now we will have to see. We will have to see, but it is in the same region, yes.”

Knocks, strains, and setbacks can happen as players work to return from muscle injuries, but if Jota isn’t fit to start the year it will put more pressure on new striker signing Darwin Núñez to adapt quickly.

Still, Liverpool at least have depth in attack. More worrying, perhaps, is news goalkeeper Alisson Becker reported an issue in the club’s last training session and Klopp and Liverpool are now waiting on its diagnosis.

“Ali was not 100 per cent,” Klopp noted. “He finished the session earlier, was doing the warming up, and felt something so now we have to wait there as well. So that’s it, but I think all the others are fine.”