Joel Matip Happy to Not Face Nunez Again

Liverpool FC are preparing for their second game of their preseason, where they will face fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace at Singapore’s National Stadium on Friday. Everyone’s favourite marauding giraffe took some time out to speak to Liverpool FC’s official website after their first training session in Singapore and he had very nice things to say about Darwin Nunez:

“He made my life quite hard. So I’m really happy that he’s wearing our shirt.” “A lot of quality and I’m looking forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.” “I think it’s a different kind of speciality – physically, speed. And he will score goals, I’m absolutely sure.” “He will just give us an extra power player to really go for everything.”

On his fellow centre-back Joe Gomez’s shiny new contract, Matip was complimentary and happy to see the big Englishman extend his stay on Merseyside:

“Over the years he did a brilliant job. He’s a brilliant person and I’m really happy. I’m also happy to have him a few more years alongside me.” “Of course we play for Liverpool and [having competition] should not be different. And with the amount of games we have, we will need everybody.”

Let’s see if Friday brings about more adventures in Matip dribbling into the final third. Can’t wait!