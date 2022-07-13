Liverpool and Kostas Tsimikas “Wanted Something More” from 2021-22

Liverpool came within two games of a historic quadruple last season, losing the Premier League by a point to Man City and the Champions League final to Real Madrid. They won a domestic cup double, but missing the two top prizes hurt.

Now, heading into the 2022-23 season, defender Kostas Tsimikas says that the goal is to make sure the team is right there fighting for the top prizes once again—only this time around, he doesn’t want to end things on a down note.

“It’s very intense,” Tsimikas said of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations. “I think this is what the team needs right now in pre-season. We have to work hard, have to put the limits very high if we want to reach again our goals.

“We left something from the last year and we’ll go next year for it. We will give absolutely everything. I wanted something more from last year but at the end, okay, we didn’t win the Premier League, we didn’t win the Champions League, but this is the game.

“The only thing we have to think is to go 100%, to give everything every day in the training to be 100% ready for the next season. All the boys here are focused and ready to give everything. This is what we train for.”

As for his own role in the season ahead, Tsimikas knows it will be tough to win minutes away from Andrew Robertson at left back—but he knew that’s what he was signing up for when he joined the club, and he knows he has what it takes to be a key contributor.

“When I came here, I knew I had to challenge Robbo,” he added. “[It] gives me the extra push all the time to work even harder for my personal goals. That’s what I did for these two years, and that’s what I will do for the next one also.”