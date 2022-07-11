Photos: Liverpool Pre-Season Training from Thailand

Liverpool have landed in Thailand this week ahead of pre-season friendlies against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday and Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds prepare for another season of club football.

With no major FIFA or UEFA competitions this summer, it’s a mostly full squad on hand for Klopp from the start—though late returning players like Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and new signing Darwin Núñez may not be ready to go on Tuesday despite having joined up with the touring Reds.

That may mean fewer opportunities for some of the club’s youth players than in some pre-seasons—but that won’t mean no young players are involved, with Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and new signings Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay expected to have significant parts to play this season.

Following Tuesday’s game against United and Friday’s against Palace the Reds return to Europe for a spell in Germany and games against RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg before returning to England for the Community Shield against Man City and a final warm-up against Strasbourg.