Jordan Henderson’s Charity Work Recognized With MBE Award

Liverpool have been blessed to have some incredible club captains over the annals of its illustrious history. When all is said and done, Jordan Henderson should be right near the top of that list for his leadership on and off the pitch.

Before jetting off with the club to Thailand for a preseason friendly, Henderson swung by Buckingham Palace to pick up his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, awarded to him for his charity work.

Among other things, Henderson created and lead the ‘Players Together’ initiative, which raised millions of pounds from players in the Premier League for the NHS at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic. Henderson was named the NHS Charities Together ‘champion’ in recognition of his outstanding support for the vital public agency. Henderson remains an ambassador for the program that represents a network for 240 individual NHS charities.

“My family and I feel greatly humbled to be recognized in this way, more so given the reason for it,” said Henderson upon receiving the MBE award.

“There are many privileges that come from playing professional football but having a platform to promote a charitable cause such as Players Together and NHS Charities Together is as big a privilege as any. It’s important for me to state that although the honour has been issued to me personally, the credit must be shared to a far larger group of people and I accept this in the knowledge I was part of something special, rather than the reason for it. The other Premier League captains were the catalyst and the rest of the players, including my own teammates at Liverpool, were a driving force behind the scenes. Huge numbers of football fans from across the country also displayed great generosity in donating.

“But the true heroes are the NHS staff; they put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect us. Therefore, I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation.”