Mohamed Salah Re-Signed With Liverpool to “Go for Everything Again”

Having won every major team trophy while setting goal records and collecting countless individual honous, Mohamed Salah has already established himself as one of the greatest attackers in Liverpool’s history.

Now, with a new three-year contract in had that will keep the 30-year-old on Merseyside though the summer of 2025, the superstar attacker says he’s only got one thing on his mind: winning more trophies.

“We won so many things together,” Salah said. “We had some disappointments, but this is football. I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies.”

Liverpool came close to history in 2021-22, just two games shy of becoming the first club in English football to win the quadruple. The goal for 2022-23 will be to once again at least in the running for every trophy.

Salah will have to be at his best for that, but based on all the evidence it would be a shock if he were anything less—and the expectations will be similarly high across the board for a refreshed Liverpool attack.

“We have won good trophies together and I think we can do it again,” the free scoring winger added. “Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive, and go for everything again.”