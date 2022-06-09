Official: Liverpool Confirm Departures of Origi, Karius, Woodburn, and Ojo

Most of the talk surrounding Liverpool departures in recent weeks has focused on Sadio Mané, with the Senegalese star’s move towards Bayern Munich signalling the end of the club’s storied front three that has seen so much success in the Jürgen Klopp era.

Mané won’t be the only player departing this summer, though, and the club have today announced the official retention list—a news item that more importantly brings with it news of which players the club will not retain or seek to retain for the 2022-23 season.

As expected, it confirmed that Divock Origi will depart the club when his contract expires, with the club taking an unusual step and devoting multiple paragraphs to seeing off the club legend before moving on to acknowledging other departing first team players.

Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn, and Sheyi Ojo round out the list of first team departures, all players who at one time were seen as key pieces of the club’s future but who have found themselves stuck on the outside of the first team picture for a number of years now.

There is also news that academy players Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, and Sean Wilson will not be retained with their contracts ending this summer, allowing the young trio to move on with their careers and hopefully find themselves new football homes.