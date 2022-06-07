Jurgen Klopp ‘Delighted’ by James Milner Contract Extension

James Milner extended his contract at Liverpool by one year, and Jurgen Klopp is “delighted by this news”.

Klopp believes that Milner’s leadership skills and influence in the dressing room are deservedly mentioned, but his talents on the pitch must not be overlooked.

“He continues to perform to a level that meant we simply couldn’t afford to lose him”, said Klopp.

Despite making only 39 appearances for the club this past season, Milner played a vital role in Liverpool’s push for the quadruple.

“His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it’s why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude”, Klopp explained.

“We had the longest campaign possible last season and Millie only got stronger and better and more influential as it went on.”

And Klopp is grateful for the fact that Milner chose to stay at Liverpool rather than pick another club that may have offered more playing time.

“We just want the same from him again, because that’s not possible to replace. He can still do it and we still need it”, said Klopp.

“So I’m grateful he answered the call and agreed to give us the extra year of his extraordinary career. More to come.”