Kelleher Unsure of Liverpool Future

Caoimhin Kelleher will hold talks with the club to decide his Liverpool FC future once the international window is over. The 23-year-old goalkeeper primarily featured in the Carabao Cup this year and was the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea in a memorable penalty shootout that saw him score the winning penalty before Kepa sky his. He has made 17 senior appearances for the Reds and has developed a reputation as a solid backup for Alisson Becker.

Kelleher is also second-choice on international duty to Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who played regularly whole on loan at Portsmouth for the 2021/22 season. Kelleher would probably need to play consistent minutes if he intends to mount a challenge for the Republic of Ireland’s number one shirt. Asked about his future at Anfield, the keeper gave a measured and somewhat cautious response:

“I’m not sure on what’s happening yet. I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.”

When asked about the prospect of a move away from the Reds, Kelleher didn’t exactly offer much either:

“I’m not sure yet. Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

He did however, elaborate on what the Carabao cup run was done for him:

“Obviously [starting the EFL Cup final] was a special moment for me. To win a cup with such a big club like Liverpool was obviously a great moment. When you do it once, you kind of want to do it again and again, and get that feeling again,” he added. “It’s given me great motivation to try to do it again and get those experiences again. And it makes you proud, proud to be on a wall with legends like that.”

It’s likely that Big Kweev is gonna have to make some decisions in what is shaping up to be a big summer of change for the club. We’ll see what happens.