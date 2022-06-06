Milner “Hungry for More” Trophies After Signing Liverpool Extension

James Milner has signed an extension with Liverpool that will keep the 36-year-old on Merseyside for another year, turning down other Premier League offers that might have come with more playing time in favour of fighting for more silverware with the Reds.

“I’ve always seen being able to play professional football as a huge privilege,” Milner said following the announcement. “Playing for a club like Liverpool makes that the case even more so, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to extend my contract for another year.”

He may not be the first name on the teamsheet these days, but Milner still made 39 total appearances and racked up nearly 1,400 minutes and remains a reliable option for manager Jürgen Klopp across a slew of positions while helping to set standards in training.

Amongst his options, Leeds United reportedly offered Milner the chance to return to the club he began his career at—and many thought he could well end up there once they had secured their Premier League survival. Milner, though, still his his eye on trophies.

“This group of players are hungry for more and I hope to play my part in helping them to achieve that,” he added of his decision to stay with the Reds for another season. “I’m genuinely appreciative for all the support and will do my best to repay it.”