Reds Defenders Explain How They Look to the Captain to Build Up Play

Jordan Henderson has become highly influential on the pitch in Jurgen Klopp’s pressing game. In the new documentary titled Jordan Henderson Is Never Done, Liverpool’s defensive line opened up about their favourite traits in the Reds’ captain.

“I look a lot to him because he is really visible on the pitch, the way he moves, and he is someone that really runs for the team”, said goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is known for his proactive style that is key to starting off Liverpool’s attacks from the back.

“As we have a team that likes to build up from behind, we need players in midfield always giving options. For me, Hendo is a guy that I look for building up”, he added.

“He is always making an option, even if he has a man at his back and he is a guy who can do that. So, I really trust him to give the ball and then he can do anything he wants and is capable of doing.”

Another player whose game is heavily dependent on Henderson is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Trent relies on the captain for defensive cover while he makes his signature attacking runs up and down the right wing. And he also depends on the senior player for advice and feedback.

“We’ve got that relationship now where he will still tell me off if I risk it too much and if he thinks I should have kept it and played it simple”, said Trent.

“But he’s someone that encourages me to play the game I need to play. He understands the type of player I am and enables me to do that on and off the pitch.”

In fact, Trent credits Henderson for playing a role in his development as a player.

“I don’t think I would have been able to make the steps as quick as I was able to without him being around and being there for me.”

As for star centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, he had nothing but all-encompassing words of admiration for Henderson.

“Jordan Henderson is a terrific captain, terrific leader and an example for every footballer in the world, in my eyes.”

It’s nice to see Hendo getting the praise, attention, and admiration he deserves, after years of being a selfless and committed general for the club.