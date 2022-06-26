Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson: “He Brings Everything You Need to Lead a Football Team”

The new documentary titled Jordan Henderson Is Never Done, highlights Jordan Henderson’s journey to becoming a multiple-trophy-winning Liverpool captain. And it features a ton of praise for the beloved midfielder from the Liverpool squad and staff.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is on record saying that Henderson was crucial to Liverpool’s success over the past few years.

“Nothing we achieved in the last few years would have happened without him, that’s easy to say. There are so many important things you do over a season to keep a group together, to keep a group going in difficult moments, and he is great in that”, said Klopp.

Henderson has typically been viewed in the media as an average footballer without the flair that flashier attacking midfielders have gained recognition for. But his skills on the pitch have not only developed in recent years, but have been vital for Klopp’s style of play.

“He has speed, he has endurance, so he can run for ages. Defensive skills are great, offensive skills are really great: awareness, vision, passing”, Klopp added.

“I expect from him nothing else than I expect from all the others: be the best version of yourself as often as somehow possible. That gives us a good chance to win football games.”

Henderson’s leadership skills and kindness as a delightful human being have often been spoken about, and Klopp validated that fact.

“He’s captain of my side because he was captain when I arrived here and I saw no need to change it – that’s maybe the biggest compliment. I obviously didn’t know Hendo when I arrived here; I knew him as a player but not as a person. He brings everything you need to lead a football team.”