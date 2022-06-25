Darwin Nunez Signing Praised by Former Premier League Striker

Liverpool and Manchester City have both made marquee signings in the striker department, with the Reds bringing in Darwin Nunez from Benfica, and City bringing in Erling Haaland. And former Premier League star striker Alan Shearer believes that both players will prove to be hits for their respective clubs.

“Two huge signings. Two fantastic players”, he said, speaking on Sky Sports.

“I’m certain both players will score a lot of goals in the Premier League and will make their clubs better. I’ve seen bits of them in the Champions League, obviously.”

Nunez is Liverpool’s third signing so far, alongside Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay. He was brought in for £85milllion, an unusual sum for the club to splash, unless they are certain the player will be a great fit. Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica last season, including 6 goals in 10 Champions League games. And Shearer believes that it’s a great sign that the Premier League is able to attract players of his caliber.

“It’s great for the Premier League that their clubs are able to attract those kind of players and I look forward to watching them a lot next season”, he said.

“They’ve both (Liverpool and Manchester City) had success last season and when you win things you’ve got to go out and strengthen. With the turnover of (Sadio) Mane, Liverpool had to bring someone big in to try and replace him, because he’s (Mane) been an unbelievable player for them. I look forward to watching them next season.”