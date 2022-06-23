Liverpool Round Out Pre-Season with Red Bull Dates

Liverpool’s pre-season slate is starting to look close to complete following news that a date against Red Bull Salzburg had been added shortly after news Jürgen Klopp’s men were planning a warm-up against Red Bull Leipzig. They will also play French side Strasbourg.

The first of the matches will be against Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Germany on Thursday, July 21st. They then take on Salzburg, who also will host the game at a stadium dubbed the Red Bull Arena, but this time 400km away a week later in Austria, on Wednesday, July 27th.

Following that game the action shifts back to England with Ligue 1’s Strasbourg visiting Anfield on Sunday, July 31st—which is of particular note as it comes just 24 hours after they face Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Liverpool playing back-to-back games towards the end of pre-season is something that has happened often enough in past seasons, but for one of those back-to-back games to be the Community Shield this year certainly does make for something of an unexpected twist.

Before they spend time in Germany and finish up in England, Liverpool will head to Asia to start pre-season with dates against Manchester United on July 12th and Crystal Palace on July 15th confirmed.