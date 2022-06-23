Salah Sends Sweet Thank You to Mane

Following the confirmation of Sadio Mane’s transfer from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich, Mohamed Salah has sent a message on Twitter to his former attacking partner-in-crime.

Heads up, it’s very sweet.

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

In his farewell interview, Sadio was equally complimentary of his fellow front-three attackers:

[Laughs] Wow, for sure, Bobby and Mo – what players! I think there are no other secrets because playing alongside these great players, they make everything easier for me. I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible. These two players, Liverpool still have great players and you have now Diogo and Diaz also – wow, what a player they have! But it’s normal, it’s the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best, but for me football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That’s what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them.

You will be missed, indeed. Thanks for everything, Sadio.