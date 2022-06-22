Loris Karius Reflects on His Time on Merseyside

At the end of the month, Loris Karius’ contract with Liverpool FC will officially conclude, marking the end of his spell on Merseyside. After a loan spell with Union Berlin during the 2020/2021 season, where he made 4 appearances, Karius spent last season back at Liverpool. However, he was not registered for the competition. The man did not waste his free time and has been sighted sporting a transformed physique that can be best described as “incredibly swole”.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, the 28-year-old German reflected on his time at the club:

“There were ups and downs. It’s part of the game, that’s football, but I’ve developed as a person. I’ll take my determination with me to my next job.” “It’s about having a good feeling. The club can be in Germany, but also abroad. I just have to feel that the chemistry with those responsible is right, that they have a good feeling about me, and I have a good feeling with them.”

I truly hope he finds a club where he feels comfortable, and that he can find some joy playing the game once more. Farewell Loris.