John Barnes Says Sadio Mané a “Fantastic Servant” but Not an All-Time Great

Sadio Mané was the first big signing of the Klopp era, spent six years at the Liverpool, and won every trophy for a side that secured a sixth European Cup, 19th Champions League, and added League Cups, FA Cups, and Club World Cups to their collection.

For former Red John Barnes, though, that’s not quite enough to get him into the legend category for a club as storied as Liverpool—and it’s less a question of silverware as Barnes sees it than one of simple longevity when compared to other club legends.

“When it comes to Sadio Mané being an all-time Liverpool great like Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, or Steven Gerrard, you have to remember that those players were all at the club for 10-15 years,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets. “It’s Sadio’s sixth year at Liverpool.

“In terms of the success he’s had he’s been a fantastic servant to Liverpool Football Club, winning the Premier League and Champions League. You have to look at Mané like Fernando Torres [and ask] where would Torres have been if he had stayed for 10 years?”

Given all he’s won and that he’s been at the club six years to Torres’ four, it’s likely most if not all would slot Mané ahead of the Spaniard—but then what would Mané’s place in the club’s history be if he stayed another two seasons and won a few more trophies?

Probably, then, if the bar is Rush and Dalglish and Gerrard, then Mané isn’t quite there. Still, there’s no shame being a tier down from that, not for a club with Liverpool’s history, and there are few who could claim they’ve played a bigger role in their recent success.

“His impact at the club will leave him rated very highly,” Barnes added. “It’ll clearly be the end of their famed front three [but] if Mané does leave, the club still have Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota to play alongside Firmino and Salah.”