Calvin Ramsay Is Inspired by Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard

18-year old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay joins Liverpool from Aberdeen. And he has big role models at the club to guide his journey there.

“I know I’m a defender but I quite liked Luis Suarez when he was here. I thought he was brilliant. I’d say him, he was a big one. Obviously Steven Gerrard as well, he’s a legend here. So, hopefully I can go on and make my mark as well”, he said, speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

The young right-back has also expressed his admiration for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he expressed in an interview earlier this year.

“He’s a massive player, he’s been brilliant so far”, said Ramsay.

“I watched him the whole of last season and just the way he plays, I think it’s almost similar to me [in] the way he attacks and stuff like that, we’re both still young. But he’s an unreal player. So to be coming in here and learning off him, it’s just going to be amazing for me and I’m going to learn a lot.”

He agrees that his journey has been similar to Trent, and he recognizes his own versatility.

“I can play in a few different positions. I started off in midfield, coming through [the] Aberdeen youth academy, and then I got moved out to right-back”, he said.

“My first game was against Chelsea in a tournament, so it was a difficult game to go right-back for. But I did well and I’ve played right-back ever since. I can play a few positions, I think I’m quite composed on the ball, can find a pass, get shots away. So, I can play centre-mid, right-back, right-wing – anywhere really”, he added.

One of his motivations to join Liverpool has been the club’s commitment to developing young players. And he hopes that his growth will lead to a permanent spot on the first team.

“It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”