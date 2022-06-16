Official: Liverpool 2022-23 EPL Fixture List & Fulham Opener Announced

With pre-season set for July and the kickoff of the 2022-23 season already less than two months away, the Premier League announced this season’s fixture lists today and Liverpool fans found out when they’ll face off against the rest of England’s top flight.

Key dates include an opening day trip to face newly promoted Fulham on August 6th with an early Saturday 12:30PM BST kickoff, followed by the home opener a week later at Anfield against Crystal Palace and then away at Manchester United in week three.

The first derby date will also be played on the road, away at Everton on September 3rd. Chelsea on the road then comes on Septmber 17th and Arsenal on October 8th. The first big opponent doesn’t come to Anfield until October 15th when Man City visit.

November will see them travel to face Tottenham away on the 5th before playing the last game before the Wolrd Cup break on the 12th at Anfield against Southampton. They will then resume league play on Boxing Day, December 26th, away to Aston Villa.

While kickoff times will change and some Saturday games will be moved to Sunday, as things stand this is what the club’s 2022-23 Premier League season will look like:

August

Saturday August 6th – Fulham (A)

Saturday August 13th – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday August 20th – Manchester United (A)

Saturday August 27th – Bournemouth (H)

Wednesday August 31st – Newcastle United (H)

September

Saturday September 3rd – Everton (A)

Saturday September 10th – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday September 17th – Chelsea (A)

October

Saturday October 1st – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday October 8th – Arsenal (A)

Saturday October 15th – Manchester City (H)

Wednesday October 19th – West Ham United (H)

Saturday October 22nd – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday October 29th – Leeds United (H)

November

Saturday November 5th – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday November 12th – Southampton (H)

December

Monday December 26th – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday December 31st – Leicester City (H)

January

Monday January 2nd – Brentford (A)

Saturday January 14th – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday January 21st – Chelsea (H)

February

Saturday February 4th – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday February 11th – Everton (H)

Saturday February 18th – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday February 25th – Crystal Palace (A)

March

Saturday March 4th – Manchester United (H)

Saturday March 11th – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday March 18th – Fulham (H)

April

Saturday April 1st – Manchester City (A)

Saturday April 8th – Arsenal (H)

Saturday April 15th – Leeds United (A)

Saturday April 22nd – Nottingham Forest (H)

Tuesday April 25th – West Ham United (A)

Saturday April 29th – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

May

Saturday May 6th – Brentford (H)

Saturday May 13th – Leicester City (A)

Saturday May 20th – Aston Villa (H)

Sunday May 28th – Southampton (A)