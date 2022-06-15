Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho Nominated for Golden Boy Award

The 2021-22 season had its share of ups and downs for talented Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, with an exceptional first month as a first team regular followed by a lengthy injury layoff and then a second half of the year spent trying to get back up to speed.

However, there was enough promise at the start of the season to get the 19-year-old on the nominee list for football’s most unfortunately-named award, The Golden Boy award, handed out yearly by Italy’s Tuttosport. There’s also a spot on the list for Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho was one of the Championship’s top players last season with Fulham and earned young player of the year honours, with the youngster helping the Cottagers to promotion before joining Liverpool ahead of the 2022-23 season in a deal worth up to £7.7M.

It’s likely, then, that Carvalho will end up higher on the final list—and the new Liverpool signing has a solid chance of making the final 20, down from the current 100 initial nominees. However, neither Carvalho nor Elliott are contenders to win the award.

The award this year seems a near certainty to end up with Real Madrid 19-year-old midfield standout Eduardo Camavinga, and so for the Liverpool duo simply being noted as amongst Europe’s top youngsters will have to be enough for this summer at least.