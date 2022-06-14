Liverpool’s Andy Robertson Latest to Suffer Nations League Injury

The end of a gruelling club season that saw Liverpool play 63 games didn’t mean the end of the football season for many of the club’s players, with UEFA’s Nation League picking up for a series of matches that can only be described as underwhelming.

The post-season matches have been widely derided for their lethargic pace as exhausted players who have no historic reason to value the competition have trudged through the motions, with a series of odd upsets and further injuries the main result.

On Monday, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was the latest to report picking up an injury, one that should at least see him begin his delayed summer break. Now, left back Andy Robertson is joining him as the latest Red to suffer for UEFA’s unquenchable greed.

As in Jota’s case, the hope will be that the injury is minor and does little more than lead to him getting a little bit of time away from football ahead of what promises to be an even more gruelling 2022-23 due to the winter World Cup from Qatar.