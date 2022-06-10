Reds Sweep PFA Awards

After a stellar season that saw a lot of joy and some heartbreak, the Reds are rewarded with much-deserved recognition from the Professional Footballers’ Association. Mohamed Salah picked up the prestigious 2021-22 Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year. The award involves peer footballers voting for the winner, and this is the second time that Mo has bagged it. The final shortlist of six also included Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk.

“This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players”, said Mo.

“When I think about it, of course I wanted the Premier League first before anything, the Champions League as well. But as an individual it shows you a little bit that you worked really hard and you get what you worked for kind of. Not just individual – collectively, for sure the team comes first.”

He has also won Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Season, the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year and the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year awards, as well as the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards for most goals and assists.

Mo also joined team mates Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, and Sadio Mane in being named in the 2021-22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Others in the TOTY include Antonio Rudiger, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A sensational season for the Reds, and one of fine margins and a bit of bad luck that saw this talented group of stars miss out on two big trophies by barely a goal.