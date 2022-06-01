Liverpool Kick off 2022-23 Season With Community Shield on July 30th

For Liverpool, the 2021-22 season ended less than a week ago. Now they have confirmation that in just eight weeks the 2022-23 season will kick off with England’s annual curtain raiser, the Community Shield.

Saturday, July 30th has been confirmed as the date of the match, and with the Women’s Euros taking place at Wembley this summer the game is set to instead be played at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Liverpool booked their place in the match as FA Cup winners and will take on the Premier League title holders, Manchester City, who in the end edged them to the domestic crown by just a single point last season.

Following the Community Shield, the 2022-23 Premier League season will then kick off on the weekend of August 6th one week later. Before then, the Reds have so far confirmed two of their pre-season dates.

They’re set to take on Man United in Bangkok on July 12th before heading ot Singapore to face Crystal Palace on the 15th. Other pre-season matches in Asia and Europe are expected to be announced shortly.