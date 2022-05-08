Fabinho: “We Are Still Fighting”

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was not the result that everyone wanted in what has shaped up to be a tight race for the Premier League title. But Fabinho insists that the squad have not given up.

“Of course, we want to win all the games. In the position that we are in the league now we needed the three points, but we are still alive. We are still fighting”, he said.

“Tottenham played a really good game. They are one of the best teams playing counter-attacking. We defended quite well, they didn’t create much but with the quality that they have they scored one goal. It was good for us to score Luis’ goal and put pressure on them but it’s 1-1 – one point. We take it.”

In what has been a hellishly packed fixture list, Liverpool will have played every possible game that can be played this season, by the end. That’s a total of 63 games to be played at the highest level of performances.

“We know we are fighting against one of the best teams in the world”, said Fabinho.

“We know if we lose points in the fight against Man City, maybe it can cost the title.

But we are human beings [and] they are human beings as well. We will hope they will lose points, and as I said before, we will keep fighting and try to win the next game against Aston Villa.”