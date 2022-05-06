Andy Robertson: “We Need the Fans, We Need Everyone At Full Voice”

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final this month, and Andy Robertson is looking forward to meeting them on the pitch again.

“We’ve played them in the final before and obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go. We want to be trying to put that right”, he said.

“We look forward to it; there’s still a lot of games before then, so we focus on that closer to the time but two massive clubs, two of the most decorated clubs in the European game. It’ll be exciting and we’ll look forward to it when the time comes.”

Simultaneously, Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race, but Robertson insists that they are not paying that much attention to Manchester City.

“We don’t look at the league table probably as much as maybe our fans do. We know the situation we’re in, we know it’s very close and there’s only a point in it. We’ve both been on a really good run of form in terms of winning games. You just try to switch off from it”, he said.

“It’s out of our hands but we have to just keep applying pressure when we can. We’ve just got to try to keep winning our games and if we do that and if we fall short, at least we know we played our part and we did all we could.”

And to make it through the final stretch Robertson called on Liverpool fans to be there like they always have.

“We need the fans, we need everyone at full voice, we need them to get right behind the team in good moments and tough moments, and we need their support. Their support has been second to none this season, they have followed us up and down the country and abroad.”