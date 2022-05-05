Roberto Firmino Returns to Training

Having missed the past few weeks of action due to a foot injury, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino appears to be inching closer to full fitness and a return to action with the Brazilian taking part in training today with his teammates.

Before Tuesday’s mid-week Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal, Firmino had been running on his own and manager Jürgen Klopp had been hopeful that the 30-year-old false nine’s return wasn’t far off.

“Bobby is now running, so it is all good,” Klopp said at the time. “It is very painful, he has a little pain on the bone in the middle of the foot, but he is running. He will not be involved in the squad yet but we hope sooner rather than later.”

Sooner appears to have now arrived, which raises the possibility of Firmino being on the bench for this Saturday’s clash with Tottenham—or, failing that, a mid-week league game against Aston Villa or the FA Cup final against Chelsea.