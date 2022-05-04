For Alisson and Liverpool, a Champions League Final Isn’t the Goal

Liverpool are through to the finals of the 2021-22 Champions League and set to head to Paris with a chance to win European football’s top prize for a seventh time, but for this group of Liverpool stars simply reaching a third final in five years isn’t the goal.

A second Champions League title, that’s the real target. And with it perhaps a chance to cap what would go down as the single greatest season in English football history if they can also beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final and overcome Man City’s one point league edge.

“We need now to celebrate a little bit,” was star goalkeeper Alisson’s reaction following Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Villarreal that saw the Reds through 5-2 on aggregate. “Reaching a final is a massive achievement, but when you taste something you want it again.

“The taste of victory is amazing. We have to close this season with that because we work really hard not only ourselves, not only the players, but all the staff, all the people around the club. They work hard for us and we need to do that for them and for our fans as well.”

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday, May 28th, a week after the Reds play their final Premier League game of the year at home against Wolves on the 22nd and two weeks after the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on the 14th of the month.

There will also be league games against Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Southampton to come. Two cup finals and four more league games that might as well be as Alisson and Jürgen Klopp’s indomitable mentality monsters chase silverware and football immortality.