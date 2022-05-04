Andy Robertson Believes “Scary” Luis Diaz “Will Get Better”

Football is a team game, and all eleven players on the pitch had a hand in Liverpool’s poor first half performance against Villarreal on Tuesday evening. And all had a hand in the much better second half as they scored three goals to run out 3-2 victors on the night.

It’s difficult, though, to look past the halftime change. The introduction of Luis Diaz. All eleven players on the pitch were better in the second half, but Diaz’ arrival, his second half inclusion in that eleven and the energy he brought to Liverpool’s left flank is hard to ignore.

“He has been special,” was left back Andy Robertson’s take following the game when asked about Diaz’ inspiring and Man of the Match-winning 45-minute performance. “We know how difficult it is coming into the club in January [and] we’ve tried to get him up to speed.

“He is a special, special player. With the talent he has and the will to win, he just fits us perfectly. Luis came on and made a big difference. He played on the left, he started pushing them back, started taking the ball, dribbling, everything. It was a really good half from him.”

As great a performance as it was from Diaz, and as much as the 25-year-old has exceeded all expectations since arriving at the end of the January transfer window, Robertson is also convinced that the best is yet to come from him and he will be even better next season.

“He has been special since the day he came in,” Robertson added. “Hopefully he’ll only get better as well with a full pre-season and things like that. I believe he will get better. Which is scary, but what he is producing here and now is pretty special as well.”