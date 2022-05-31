Elliott Thrilled to Be Joined at Liverpool by “Favourite Player” Carvalho

Three years ago, Liverpool raided Fulham for one of their two most promising youngsters, signing dynamic attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott from the London club. This summer, they’re bringing in Fulham’s other most promising youngster, Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho, who was born in Lisbon but grew up in London, made his breakthrough last season in the Championship, with 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances for a goal contribution every 159 minutes as a 19-year-old. And he’s a player Elliott knows well.

“He was my favourite player to play with at Fulham,” Elliott told The Liverpool Echo when asked about Liverpool’s newest signing. “Me and him had a great connection, on the pitch as well as off the pitch and I will definitely look after him when he arrives.

“But to be honest, I don’t even think I will have to do that, he will just fit in perfectly. He’s got everything in him, every attribute you can think of, so I am just very excited to see him again after three years or so and I am just very excited to share the pitch with him again.”

The biggest question for Carvalho might be a similar one Elliott faced when joining the Reds, namely where he fits into Jürgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 and whether he’s more attacking midfielder, false nine, or perhaps even an option on the wing for his new club.

Wherever he ends up, though, it’s clear that the expectation of many at the club is that Carvalho—and Elliott along with him—will have a significant role to play for the team next season as the Reds look to challenge for the league title and win more silverware.

“He can play anywhere, and I am sure he will be willing to just play anywhere,” Elliott added. “He just wants to play. He has always had that hunger and desire and I am just very happy that he is signing with us and I am very happy I can share the pitch with him again.”