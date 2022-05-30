Mohamed Salah Named PFA Fans’ Player of the Year

For the third time in his five seasons at Liverpool Football Club, Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA’s fan player of the year following a vote that saw the 29-year-old Egyptian superstar forward edge Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Along with Salah and De Bruyne, Man City’s Phil Foden, Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher, and West Ham’s Declan Rice were finalists for the award this season. In league play, Salah’s 23 goals in 35 games were the player’s second best career mark.

That goal return tied Salah with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min in the Golden Boot race, while Salah’s 13 assists this season led the Premier League—and saw him end the season one better than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in that category.

Overall, Salah scored 31 goals and 16 assists in 51 total appearances, good for a goal contribution every 85.4 minutes, and while the goals seemed harder to come by late in the season the player’s underlying numbers remained strong.