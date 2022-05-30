Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal Of The Season

Despite the bittersweet feeling to the end of the season, Liverpool have had a very good season. Like, REALLY good. During Premier League competition, the Reds scored a ridiculous 94 goals, averaging almost 2.5 goals a game.

There were some sensational goals along the way, including surging and surgical team moves as well as audacious solo efforts. It came as no surprise the Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah was nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Season for one such solo effort against Manchester City. It has now been announced that he has beaten out the likes of Heung-min Son, Mateo Kovacic, and many others for the award!

The goal showcased some great strength under pressure from a defender, ridiculous close control, and quick cuts from the Egyptian striker. It all starts with receiving a simple pass from Curtis Jones outside the top right corner of the box. Salah uses his body to shield off Joao Cancelo, turning away from the pressure of the defender before holding off Phil Foden on his back. He uses some tricky footwork to send Bernardo Silva sprawling before quickly accelerating into the box. He still has work to do with Aymeric Laporte stepping out to close him down. Salah pushes the ball like he is going to try and go past the central defender to keep the ball on his left foot for a signature curler, but then cuts it back on his right, takes another touch, and slams the ball past Ederson from a tight angle with his right foot.

The crazy thing is that may not have even been Salah’s best goal of the season. He had a very similar goal just two weeks later against Watford, dribbling through a crowd of three defenders in the box before cutting it back on his left foot this time to ping the ball just inside the far post.

Either way, it is a very deserving award for Mohamed Salah. Let’s hope we get to see many more such efforts from the Egyptian wearing Liverpool red!