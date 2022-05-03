Klopp Is Ready To Suffer

Somehow, this magnificent season is nearly at its end, yet Liverpool are still running on all cylinders as they battle it out on three fronts. On the eve of Liverpool’s trip to Spain to battle Villarreal in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, manager Jürgen Klopp talked about the struggle he expects from the weeks to come.

“With all these things during the season, obviously with the situation we are in, we must have done something right, that is clear,” he said.

“It is good to know – and it is more a feeling inside, not that we are flying constantly and high-fiving here and there – we are in a good moment.

“But my only concern is what we do tomorrow night and we have to be ready to suffer but not going 1-0 down or whatever – that can happen in football matches – but giving the game the right direction.”

The Reds head into this match with a 2-0 advantage in the tie after their victory at home. However, they face a Villarreal team at home who made it to the semi-final by getting past Bayern Munich and Juventus, so even with a two-goal buffer, the team needs to be on guard.

“We have to be ready to play a top game because they will go for us,” Klopp confirmed.

Manchester City have their own two-goal lead over Real Madrid in the other semi-final match-up. If Liverpool win on Tuesday, they could find themselves once again battling it out with City for a trophy.